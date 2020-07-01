WATCH NOW: Mobile City Council discussing facemask ordinance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council is voting Wednesday on an ordinance requiring residents to wear a facial covering in city limits.

Residents in attendance expressed concerns on both sides of the debate.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in the opening statement that he’d rather see Mobile Police officers issue face masks and enforce social distancing than write citations.

To watch the full meeting and discussion, watch the video below.

LATEST STORIES: