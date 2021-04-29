WATCH: Man spotted stuffing Whataburger trash into vending machine slot

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vending machine is not a trashcan.

However, that did not stop the man in the video below from using the front of a vending machine in Santa Rosa Beach to store his empty cups from Whataburger.

The man has not been identified, but the owners of Thi Body fitness sent the video. They say it happened Wednesday at their location off Highway 98.

The vending machine houses healthy snacks and hydration drinks, so fast food — no matter how delicious — does not seem to match the vibe.