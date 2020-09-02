BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Senator Doug Jones will host a press conference with Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris Wednesday morning to share updates about the status of COVID-19 in the state.
In addition to providing insights on the latest health data, they will also answer questions.
For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
LATEST POSTS
- University of Mobile records highest enrollment in 5 years in midst of pandemic
- LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, State Health Officer Dr. Harris to provide COVID-19 updates
- Watch Live: Mississippi flag commission to select final design on September 2
- Fake customer support rep asks woman to remove shirt for ‘full body recognition’
- Joe and Jill Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday