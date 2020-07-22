WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey proclaims Wednesday ‘Sweet Grown Alabama Day’

Video

by: Erica Pettway,

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey will attend the Sweet Grown Alabama Kickoff, where she will proclaim ‘Sweet Grown Alabama Day.’

Joining her will be Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate, ALFA President Jimmy Parnell, among others.

A farmers market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Bainbridge Street in Montgomery.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed also delivered remarks during the ceremony.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories