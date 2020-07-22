WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey proclaims Wednesday ‘Sweet Grown Alabama Day’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey will attend the Sweet Grown Alabama Kickoff, where she will proclaim ‘Sweet Grown Alabama Day.’

Joining her will be Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate, ALFA President Jimmy Parnell, among others.

A farmers market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Bainbridge Street in Montgomery.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed also delivered remarks during the ceremony.

