WATCH: Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to Ariola Drive house fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue units responded to a residential fire at the 700 block of Ariola Drive on Monday.

Upon arrival, the home was burning. The incident was brought under control by 2:45 a.m., according to the ECFR Facebook page.

There were no injuries, but the home appears to be a total loss.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

Watch the fire above.

LATEST STORIES