WATCH: Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to Ariola Drive house fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue units responded to a residential fire at the 700 block of Ariola Drive on Monday.
Upon arrival, the home was burning. The incident was brought under control by 2:45 a.m., according to the ECFR Facebook page.
There were no injuries, but the home appears to be a total loss.
The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
Watch the fire above.
LATEST STORIES
- 71-percent of Mobile County COVID-19 hospitalizations are African-American
- Local dermatologist offers free virtual skin consultations for healthcare workers
- Northwest Florida doctors accused of stealing Trump 2020 flag
- 98-year-old surprised by Fairhope Police on her birthday
- Lawmakers call on DHS to extend migrant work permits during COVID-19 crisis