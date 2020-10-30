WATCH: Dozens of fish wash up on the causeway after Zeta

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Zeta brought heavy winds, some rain — and apparently dumped some fish onto the causeway.

A video taken by Jamie Hunter shows more than a dozen fish in a shallow pool of water on the causeway between Mobile and Spanish Fort. The video appears to have been taken near Ralph and Kacoo’s seafood restaurant.

“I did a double take on my way back from Mobile today,” Hunter said. “My first thought was how cool it was to see redfish and speckled trout swimming on pavement. Don’t see that every day. I was in a business suit or I’d have scooped a few for dinner. I’m thinking some of them made their way through that grate and back to safety. However, some may have made it to the dinner table.”

In the video, a few people are heard saying there’s speckled trout, catfish, redfish and even a stingray in the water.

LATEST STORIES