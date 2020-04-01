WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with UAB’s Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama (UAB) held a briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the current state of COVID-19 with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Marrazzo commented on the coronavirus’ status in the state, including Alabama’s spread and confirmation rates. She also discussed the importance of social distancing and why measures implemented on a statewide level can help curb the spread of the virus.

Dr. Marrazzo is unable to comment on UAB Hospital Operations as she is not a member of the Emergency Management Committee.

LATEST POSTS