WATCH: Booker T. Washington football stars sign with Arkansas, FAMU

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola had three players sign national letters of intent to play college football Wednesday afternoon.

The most high-profile signing was Eric Thomas, Jr., a linebacker who will play his college football in the Southeastern Conference at Arkansas. Thomas racked up 14 sacks in 2019 and six forced fumbles, helping his Washington team win eight games in the regular season last year.

Washington head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon says Thomas has the potential to be a superstar.

Nose tackle Malcolm Moultrie will college football at Florida A&M University. He only played high school football for two years but impressed FAMU coaches enough to earn a scholarship.

Offensive lineman Mickey Hynes, who Whiddon says was instrumental in Washington’s success last year, will play at Lake Erie College in Ohio.