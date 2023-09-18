DISCLAIMER: Viewer discretion is advised.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A video showcasing the altercation between Minor High School’s band director and officers with the Birmingham Police Department, in which the band director was tased and arrested, was released Monday.

The incident took place after Minor High School’s victory at Jackson-Olin High School. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), officers started clearing out the stadium after the game ended and noticed both schools’ bands still performing.

When asked to stop playing music, Jackson-Olin’s band stopped but Minor’s band director, Johnny Mims, instructed his band to continue performing, according to BPD.

According to Officer Truman Fitzgerald, police officers accompanied by school security guards went to arrest the band director for disorderly conduct, but Mims got into a scuffle with them.

Fitzgerald said Mims refused to place his hands behind his back and shoved an officer. One of the officers then shocked Mims with a stun gun, Fitzgerald said.

Watch the full video here:

According to BPD, Mims was treated by paramedics and taken to UAB Hospital before being booked into the Birmingham City Jail. He was later releasing after posting bail.

Because of the use of force by an officer in Mims’ arrest, BPD’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating this incident.

Attorney Juandalynn Givan will be representing Mims.

In a press release Monday, Givan said that Mims was subjected to “excessive force and wrongful arrest.” She additionally said the officer who deployed a taser caused both “physical harm” and inflicted “emotional distress.”

Givan also made the following statement: