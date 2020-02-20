WATCH: Bald Eagles released into the wild

MISSOURI (CBS Newspath)–BALD EAGLES RELEASED: Two bald eagles were released at parks in northern Missouri over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Conservation said an agent rescued the birds then took them to Missouri University’s Raptor Rehabilitation Project for care.

