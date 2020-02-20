WATCH: Bald Eagles released into the wild

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) -- Our Gary Finch Outdoors segment usually details expert advice on hunting and fishing. But what if you are far from an expert? Gary's also great at teaching inexperienced fishermen, like WKRG.com Biker Dad Blogger, Chris Best. That's why Gary invited Chris along for this week's story. But could he actually bag a fish?

Spending the day on a boat instead of bike, was like being a fish out of water for Chris. After three years living on the Gulf, and about a dozen fishing attempts off local piers, had yet to catch a single fish. So he had high hopes when setting out on the Bon Secour River with Gary Finch and his friend Captain Will Manci with Eastern Shore Outfitters.