TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAIT) — The University of Alabama formally introduced new head football coach Kalen DeBoer Saturday afternoon.

DeBoer succeeds Nick Saban, who announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships in 17 seasons. As Washington’s head coach, DeBoer went 25-3 and led the Huskies to the national championship game last season, where they fell to Michigan. The Huskies were undefeated before the championship contest and entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed.

“I would not have left Washington for just any school. The chance to lead the football program at The University of Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime. My family and I feel truly blessed and look forward to becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. I want to thank Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, President Stuart R. Bell, Chancellor Finis St. John and The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their belief in me to lead this program.”

A South Dakota native, DeBoer has no experience coaching in the SEC. His first head coaching job was with his alma mater Sioux Falls from 2005-09, winning three National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championships and compiling a 67-3 record in that span. DeBoer then moved up to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for Southern Illinois.

By taking the Alabama job, DeBoer is diving into the SEC head first. He’ll now lead a storied program that’s produced 18 national championships, 30 SEC titles and four Heisman Trophy winners. Though DeBoer is 104-12 in his head coaching career, he’ll face new challenges and opponents in the SEC.

Alabama’s first game of the 2024 campaign will be against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.