Walton County to keep Confederate monument, flag at courthouse

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday on whether to remove a confederate monument and flag located at the Walton County courthouse.
The final vote was 3-2 in favor of keeping the confederate monument and flag at the court house.
The request to remove the monument and flag at the courthouse came from a private citizen.
To watch the discussion, click here.
