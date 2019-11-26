Waitr, Southern Grill and BBQ partner up to give Thanksgiving meals to families in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Come Thursday, most of us will be spending our Thanksgiving with family and friends, while eating all the turkey and stuffing our stomachs can handle.

However, not everyone is as fortunate. That’s where Waitr stepped in this year.

The company has saved money from orders over the last five weeks to fund the Share Thanksgiving program, which started today.

Devin Guidry, who works in marketing for Waitr said it handed out a total of 50 meals to 10 families Tuesday. Southern Grill and BBQ in Cantonment, a partner with Waitr, cooked and put together the meals, which included turkey, stuffing, bread, and cranberry sauce.

“It’s really just about us giving back to the community that’s been helping us for so long.”

News 5 followed one Waitr driver as he delivered four meals to one thankful woman and her family.

“It’s a blessing,” she said, becoming emotional. “You don’t know how much I appreciate it. I don’t know what I would’ve done. This is like a tradition for my family and I couldn’t do that.”