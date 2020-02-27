VP Pence tapped as head of coronavirus task force

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)– President Trump is putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus response. The vice president says he will work with the corona task force and “bring to the president the best options for action to see to the safety and well-being and health of the American people.”
