Voting in November: What to know about Amendment 4

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Of six amendments that will appear on the November general election ballot, two of them could change language in the Alabama Constitution of 1901. Amendment 4 is aimed at getting rid of racist language, duplicate language, and consolidate areas that deal with economic development.

“You have to think, 1901–what were the perceptions of minorities in 1901? What were the perceptions of women in 1901? So this is just a bi-partisan step in the right direction,” said one of the amendment’s sponsors, Rep. Merika Coleman (D) of Bessemer.

The amendment was indeed a bipartisan effort when it passed both houses of the legislature unanimously. Critics argue changing constitutional language, without a full-blown constitutional convention to reform the document, would have no effect at all–since most people haven’t or probably won’t ever read it anyway. But Coleman says not so fast.



“When you’re recruiting industry, they’re not only looking at the workforce that’s here, they’re also looking at how the workforce they bring in is going to be treated, especially international companies,” she said.

Coleman says whether you’ve read it or not, the constitution is still a reflection of the state and as it’s written now, a bad one.

The amendment would allow the legislature during the 2022 regular session to make the changes called for in the amendment. Then voters would get the chance to approve the changes they make.

