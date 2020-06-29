UPDATE: City of Daphne votes to continue annual fireworks show

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE: The City of Daphne will hold its annual fireworks show this week.

Original story

A decision is expected Monday night on whether or not the City of Daphne will continue with their annual fireworks show this week.

“A lot of different thoughts on the matter, but really and truly I think we’ve undertaken some safe planning, excessive social distancing in a way to really spread the attendees out over 88 acres,” said Mayor Dane Haygood.

Thousands of people are expected to pack Al Trione Sports Complex Saturday night. The current plan calls for ‘freedom rings’, which are basically circles drawn on the ground that are spaced apart for groups to stand in.

“Anybody who walks up should grab one open freedom ring that’s unoccupied and stay within that. That makes it real easy for staff and police to ensure that people are adhering and these rings will be what we call excessively social-distanced. They’ll be 13-15 feet apart,” Mayor Haygood said.

A poll on the mayor’s Facebook page shows 65% of people who responded think the event should continue as planned. As of now the event is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday, but a final decision is expected during Monday night’s special-called city council meeting which starts at 5 p.m. We’ll let you know what is decided.

“Anytime you have a council meeting they have the ability to make motions. There’s a question about whose authority it is to do certain things, but I guess all of that will be talked about tonight,” Mayor Haygood added.

LATEST STORIES