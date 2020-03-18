(CBS NEWSPATH)– WATCH: This visual artist based in California uses matches to represent people. His video illustrates the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As each match burns, the flame jumps to a match close by. But one match steps out of the line and avoids the flame. In much the same way – staying home and keeping your distance from other people can help stop the virus from spreading.
- Visualizing “social distancing” in the age of Covid-19
- Zoo animals celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!
- Pensacola bars ordered to shut down, restaurants make changes
- Facts VS. fear: Texas woman who traveled to Baldwin Co. for spring break has not tested positive for COVID-19
- Trump/Biden win Florida Primary