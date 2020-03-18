Visualizing “social distancing” in the age of Covid-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) -- Animals at a zoo in Illinois had a great St. Patrick's day, getting shamrock-shaped treats from their caretakers. The festive St. Patrick's Day treats were made of biscuit chow, unflavored gelatin, and green food coloring.

Among the animals at Brookfield Zoo, chomping the holiday goodies were Norman the porcupine, and Yolanda and Liliana, the Nigerian goats. Lili and Celia, two seals, enjoyed shamrock-shaped ice treats.