Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Visualizing “social distancing” in the age of Covid-19

Top Stories

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS NEWSPATH)– WATCH: This visual artist based in California uses matches to represent people. His video illustrates the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As each match burns, the flame jumps to a match close by. But one match steps out of the line and avoids the flame. In much the same way – staying home and keeping your distance from other people can help stop the virus from spreading.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories