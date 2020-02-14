Virginia, Oklahoma to open 2020 baseball season at Wahoos Classic Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Baseball will be back this weekend at Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The University of Virginia Cavaliers and University of Okalohoma Sooners will square off starting Friday in Pensacola in the inaugural Wahoos Classic Tournament, a three-game showdown.

Both teams were in Pensacola Thursday practicing at Wahoos Stadium. Cavaliers’ head coach Brian O’Connor said his players were excited to play in the Wahoos ballpark.

“When you come to a ballpark like this, it’s a different experience. Obviously, it’s a beautiful facility right here on the water,” O’Connor said. “The guys are excited. First of all, they’re excited to get the college baseball season underway … but they’re very excited be in this great community.”

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson echoed O’Connor’s sentiment about the facility.

“It’s beautiful,” Johnson said. “It backs up to the ocean, and I love the ocean, so it’s a beautiful place.”

Johnson said he and his team are excited to be matched up against a great opponent.

“You’ll see some good baseball. You’ll see some good arms. You’ll see some talented kids,” he said. “You’ll see some guys play with passion. And I think that’s what really separates at the end of the day — at the end of the year — both teams.”

Below is information on all three games:

—Friday, Feb 14, Oklahoma Sooners at Virginia Cavaliers, 6:00 PM Tickets

— Saturday, Feb 15, Oklahoma Sooners at Virginia Cavaliers, 4:00 PM Tickets

— Sunday, Feb 16, Oklahoma Sooners at Virginia Cavaliers, 11:00 AM Tickets

TICKET PRICES:

• Single Game: $10

• Three-Day Pass: $25

• Day-of-Game: $12

• Kids: $7

• Kids Day-of-Game: $9

• Kids Three-Day Pass: $20

