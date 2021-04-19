Vigil held for 19-year-old shot and killed on Old Shell Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday would have been Tyriek Esters’ birthday.

Instead of celebrating with him – his loved ones held a vigil and balloon release in his honor, and to cope with their grief.

“We’re just honoring his birthday today,” His grandma Linda Campbell said. “Just everyone showing respect, and talking with friends and family.”

Police say Esters was shot and killed around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 11. Roderick Sykes, 18, was charged with murder in his death. Investigators have still not released any information about a motive.

Family members say Esters was very well-liked in his community.