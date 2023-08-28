DENVER (KDVR) – Multiple videos captured a fireball in the sky above Colorado early Sunday morning, while dozens of others reported seeing the event.

A fireball is an unusually bright meteor, according to NASA.

Several speople sent videos to Nexstar’s KDVR of the fireball, which happened around 3:30 a.m.

Two of videos were taken by Eric Whittlesey, who said it fell at a high rate of speed and lit up the neighborhood.

Meteor sighting near Horsetooth Mountain in Colorado (Credit: Luke and Melanie McOmie)

Meteor sighting in Aurora (Credit: Eric Whittlesey)

Another view of a meteor sighting in Aurora (Credit: Eric Whittlesey)

Meteor sighting in Highlands Ranch (Credit: Summer Lucero)

Meteor sighting on the road between Wiggins and Roggen (Credit: Viewer video)

The meteor in both videos appears to flash brightly before scattering into smaller pieces as it fades into the sky.

In all, at least 37 people reported the meteor sighting to the nonprofit American Meteor Society, which confirmed the event.

Most of the sightings were between 3:30 a.m. and 3:35 a.m.

Some of the reports described it as a “big red fireball,” and one said the light from the meteor lit up their entire block.

Some also said they heard a sound sometime after the meteor appeared in the sky.

According to AMS, the meteor likely traveled from around Allenspark to just south of Idaho Springs in the mountains west of Denver.