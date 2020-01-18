VIDEO: Truck slides off Iowa interstate, almost hits man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CNN) — A delivery truck slid off an icy road in Iowa Friday and almost hit a man on the side of the road.

Video tweeted by Iowa State Patrol with the caption “This shocking dashcam video was taken Friday from a delivery truck on I-80 in Western Iowa. The AMCON Distributing driver, State Trooper, and occupants in the pickup truck were not seriously injured.”

