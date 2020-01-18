COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CNN) — A delivery truck slid off an icy road in Iowa Friday and almost hit a man on the side of the road.
Video tweeted by Iowa State Patrol with the caption “This shocking dashcam video was taken Friday from a delivery truck on I-80 in Western Iowa. The AMCON Distributing driver, State Trooper, and occupants in the pickup truck were not seriously injured.”
LATEST STORIES
- Fiream assault in Dothan turns into kidnapping, suspect on the run
- PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Round 2 – Green Bay Packers head to San Francisco with Super Bowl berth on the line
- VIDEO: Truck slides off Iowa interstate, almost hits man
- A look inside the Lost and Found at Lambeau Field
- Lambeau’s very own tailgating hype band