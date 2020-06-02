VIDEO: Truck knocks down traffic lights in Malbis

MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) – The traffic lights are out at Highway 181 and Interstate 10 in Baldwin County. Viewer video shows the lights resting on the pavement.
A viewer tells News 5 a large truck hit the lights which caused them to fall. Daphne Police are on scene. Crews are working to clear the lines.
