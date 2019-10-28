VIDEO: Truck crashes into gas station, driver pulls off license plate and runs

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (KSNW/CNN) – Security video shows a truck slamming into a gas station in Michigan after the driver says he decided to try out his new tires.

Police say the driver, 24-year-old William Edmonds, accelerated as he drove around the gas pump, struck a curb and lost control before crashing into the store.

Security video then shows Edmonds removing the truck’s license plate and running out of the store.

Edmonds admitted to drinking beer and says it was all an accident.

He’s charged with reckless driving and failing to report an accident.