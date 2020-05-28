VIDEO: Target store looted during George Floyd protests

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKRG/CNN) — Video shows looting of a Target store in Minneapolis Wednesday night during protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Video captured people coming in and out of the store, some with merchandise in their hands. It happened near a police precinct where protesters were demonstrating over the death of George Floyd.

A Target spokesperson says the store had closed early to ensure its employees’ safety.

LATEST HEADLINES: