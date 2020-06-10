VIDEO: Graffiti Bridge protesters come together, dance

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The protests at Grafitti Bridge have remained mostly peaceful.

One moment captured on camera this past Wednesday encapsulates that peacefulness. Check out the video above.

It was sent in to WKRG News 5 by Brooke Cox.

Protesters have gathered at Graffiti Bridge for nearly two weeks to bring awareness about police brutality after the George Floyd killing in Minnesota.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories