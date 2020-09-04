VIDEO: Escambia Co. animal shelter housing cats from shelters affected by Laura

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Animal Shelter is now housing cats from shelters affected by Hurricane Laura.

About 60 cats and kittens now calling the shelter their temporary home came from Louisiana.

This week, the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals brought the cats from shelters in the Terrebonne and Vermillion Parishes, said John Robinson, director of animals services for Escambia County.

The cats were moved from the shelters to make room for animals displaced due to Hurricane Laura.

“It’s really beneficial (for the Louisiana shelters) to get those animals out of there so people who are separated from their pets during the storm have a place to stay until they can get them back with their families,” Robinson said.

Taking in animals from Hurricane-affected areas is nothing new for the shelter. It took in hundreds of animals after Hurricane Michael.

“We’re just trying to move them through so they have space to help people who have been affected,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the shelter has taken full responsibility of the cats. He said taking in the cats is extra work, but it’s worth it to see the cats adopted.

“A lot of times these mixed breeds seem to show their appreciation for being pulled out of this environment and taken into a home and just make really good pets,” he said.

Adopting a cat or dog at the shelter requires an appointment due to the pandemic.

You can call the shelter and make an appointment at 850-595-3075 or email at animalshelter@myescambia.com.

Adoption fees have been reduced to $10 for cats. It costs an additional $11 for a Escambia County tag.

LATEST STORIES