Foley Police investigate video that appears to show aggressive handling of a dog

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police say they are investigating a video shared on social media and sent to News 5 over the weekend that appears to show a woman aggressively handling a dog on Sunday afternoon in a busy parking lot.

The video was taken in a parking lot off of Highway 59 in Foley. The video appears to show a woman picking the dog up by its skin and tossing it into the back of a truck. She then appears to hit the dog.

The viewer tells us this happened on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

