Vehicle break-ins reported to Robertsdale PD Monday morning

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Police are investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins overnight.

The break-ins occurred Sunday night into Monday morning.

Residents on Fairground Road and Krchak Lane reported the incidents to police Monday morning.

Robertsdale Police can’t confirm the total number of break-ins, but confirm to us they are investigating and reminding residents to stay alert.

If you notice suspicious activity call police right away.

