(CBS Newspath)–When it was time to release three baby sea turtles into the Atlantic Ocean, marine biologists in Florida had to get creative. They teamed up with the Coast Guard because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Former U.S. Surgeon compares COVID-19 to Category 5 Hurricane
- COVID-19 question of the day: ‘What is the difference between a shelter in place order and a stay at home order?’
- Rouses investing $1 million in team members, closing for Easter
- USCG comes to the rescue of three baby turtles
- A cool and comfortable start to Thursday, Rain chances return for the weekend