USCG comes to the rescue of three baby turtles

(CBS Newspath)–When it was time to release three baby sea turtles into the Atlantic Ocean, marine biologists in Florida had to get creative. They teamed up with the Coast Guard because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

