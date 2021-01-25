USA Health plans to increase vaccine doses at Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine has been a slow moving process, one vaccine clinic in Mobile County is working towards giving out even more doses of the vaccine a day.

A steady stream of cars goes in and out of Mobile’s Civic Center, many of those in line getting their COVID-19 vaccination shot.

“We had started with 250 a day to make sure we understood the processes and how we could handle it and we really worked to perfect those processes to make sure that we could make them really efficient and effective,” said Natalie Fox, the assistant administrator and chief nursing officer for USA Health.

The health system has been giving out the COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Center for a week now, and they say the response has been great. USA Health says they have had many people reaching out wanting to get a vaccine. They have a website set up for those who are interested in the shot so they can register with USA Health and be notified when they are eligible and there is enough supply of the vaccine.

“As a health system, we have over 10,000 patients that are in that 75 and older age category that we are also working as quickly as we can to be able to offer vaccination,” said Fox.

Right now, USA Health is vaccinating those 75 years of age and older, first responders, and health care workers. They’ve been giving out 250-300 vaccine doses a day, and plan to increase that number to 500 a day.

“The last thing we want is a long of long lines for people or a lot of chaos,” said Fox.

USA Health says they have been testing just how many doses they can give out since they started the vaccination clinic at the Civic Center.

“That’s what we’re testing every day, is how quickly we can move people through. My goal is for everybody to be served effectively, efficiently with high-quality services. That’s one reason we’re doing this, we started with 250, we knew we could do that, we’re increasing by 25-50 every day, I know we can fit 500 and we can move them through,” said Fox.