ORLANDO. Fla. (CBS Newspath)–Universal Orlando Resort is back open to the public as coronavirus-related restrictions are eased in Florida. Guests must wear face coverings, temperatures are being checked at entrances, and there are social distancing reminders around the theme parks.
- Tropical Storm Cristobal will move north through the Gulf this weekend
- Spring Sport Shout Out: Belle Rea
- Gun sales up, more first-time buyers, many women
- Universal Orlando is back in business
- Watch as lightning strikes the Washington Monument