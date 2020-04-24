Unemployment numbers rival the Great Depression

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–4.4 million people applied for unemployment benefits during the week ending April 18, 2020, according to the Labor Department. Coronavirus-related closings have had a devastating impact on the economy with approximately 26 million people filing claims over the past five weeks.
