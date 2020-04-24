Unemployment numbers rival the Great Depression

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Sitting in front of his living room window, Matthew Coleman strums a guitar, performing a song he wrote about being stir-crazy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When quarantine first hit, I was looking on the bright side, thinking about how much I could get done. Hence the first line in the song, 'I ran out of things to fix last Wednesday', but the longer this goes on..the harder it is to find things to do. Personally, when I'm sitting at home with nothing to do, I can get kinda depressed," Coleman said.