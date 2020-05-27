Underwater tornado caught on camera

NEAR QUEENSLAND, Australia (CBS Newspath)–Scientists spotted this vortex forming while performing a remote expedition on Moore Reef off the coast of Queensland, Australia May 22. The Schmidt Ocean Institute said, after further analysis, the tornado-shaped formation was likely caused by vertical thrusters on its underwater remotely operated vehicle.

