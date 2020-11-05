UF Student explains how she is dealing with COVID-19 at college

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of Florida student Andrea Peterson tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3. Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson spoke with her one on one about her experience with dealing with COVID-19 at college.

“I woke up Saturday my symptoms were worse, my headache got even worse I was stuffy the cough kept going on and on. I had diarrhea, chills a fever that got up to 100.3,” Andrea explained. “All my taste, all my smell, I cant even smell my favorite candles anymore and its mt favorite time of the year.”

The University has COVID-19 testing sites on site that make it easy for students to get tested. If a student is showing symptoms or tests positive, they are allowed to push back deadlines with classes.

“You tell them what professors you want to let them know that you wont be in class and what assignments you wont be getting done and you get an extension on anything,” Andrea explains.

She said 95 percent of her friends have had COVID-19 or have the antibodies. It is very contagious around campus. There is peer pressure with dealing with COVID at college with many students not social distancing. DeSantis expired COVID-19 regulations and since then students have not been social distancing as expected.

“I don’t know where I contracted it from. But I have been going out, but it’s really hard after Ron DeSantis opened everything to sit in your room as a sophomore and watch all of your friends go out, literally everyone at UF like the lines are packed long,” Andrea said.

She extends on this advise to other college students.

“Yeah, I say still always wear your mask wherever you are even though DeSantis lifted all COVID-19 restrictions. I think it’s still very important that you protect yourself and those around you.”

