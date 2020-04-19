UA’s Moody Music Building on fire; crews responding

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews are engaged with a fire at the music building on University of Alabama’s campus, according to authorities.

Tuscaloosa Fire (TFD) crews were alerted to a fire at the Moody Music Building at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, according to TFD public information officer, Holly Whigham. University of Alabama Police responded to the fire as well, school officials confirm.

Smoke seen from CBS 42’s DCH Tower Cam in Tuscaloosa (CBS 42)

There have been no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire remains unconfirmed. CBS 42 has a crew on scene.

More information is expected within a few hours.

