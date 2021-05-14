Two boats that sank during Zeta removed at the Fairhope Pier

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — This past week at the Fairhope Pier, crews began removing the boats that sunk during Hurricane Zeta. The city of Fairhope is still recovering from the impacts almost seven months after Hurricane Zeta strikes the Gulf Coast.

“It’s still here protected, and it’s still afloat,” David said. “They had six boats go down, and you can see some of them right over there that are halfway underwater and a bunch of sailboats went down.”

Not all boats were lucky as six went under during the hurricane. This past week the project to remove the boats began. Two boats were removed so far. This is not the only repairs that are happening at the pier.

“All the electrical has been taken out so it takes a while for it to be repaired, they are working on it now,” David said.

It will take around four months until the dock is fully repaired.