Tuberville, Sessions diverging views of Chinese pandemic involvement

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) –Driving his own bus, Tommy Tuberville says he’s trying to talk to as many people as he can in Alabama. While the coronavirus pandemic is making it tough, he says he’s doing it where he can.

“I want to lean more about what’s going on with the shrimping business, oyster business–fisherman…,” he said.

At a bayou shrimping business, Tuberville responded to questions about many things, including the current pandemic and accusations about China’s involvement. But he said our issues with China could have been avoided if China hadn’t been allowed into the World Trade Organization twenty years ago — a move he said he opponent, Jeff Sessions, voted for.

“He voted for it. He voted to send our manufacturing to China. He should know quite a bit about it, so he needs to be asked about that—why in the world would you vote to send our manufacturing from the United States of America to China?” said Tuberville.

The pandemic has brought to light China’s enormous strangle hold on manufacturing of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. However, Sessions argues Tuberville doesn’t understand China today.

“The world’s changed — that was twenty years ago. What we need to be talking about today is that this nation, the communist nation of China, atheistic and dishonest, they lie to their people all the time, they lie to the world on a regular basis–we need to hold them to account,” he said.

Sessions has called for a Pearl Harbor-style investigation of the pandemic and China.

“I’m all for an investigation,” said Tuberville. “Let’s go get’em. The problem is an investigation last about four or five years and we never see the consequences.”

Sessions responded, “It’s almost impossible to overstate in my mind the value of a hard, firm investigation that establishes the truth and what will it discover? It’s going to discover they knew in early December this was a contagious disease.”

The runoff election for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate is set for July 14th.