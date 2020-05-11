Tuberville says Sessions should apologize to President Trump

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a press release, U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville says former Senator and current candidate Jeff Sessions should apologize to President Trump for accusing the President of lying about Sessions appointment as U.S. Attorney General.

The press release details an interview by President Trump on Fox and Friends where the President was asked if current Attorney General William Barr had been in office at the time, would the Russia investigation have been stopped. The President then talked about his appointment of Sessions to the post.

The President said, “I didn’t want to make [Sessions] attorney general, but he was the first senator to endorse me,” Trump said. “So, I felt a little bit of an obligation. He came to see me four times, just begging me to be attorney general. He wasn’t, to me, equipped to be attorney general, but he just wanted it, wanted it, wanted it.”

To which the press release said Sessions responded, “I never begged for the job of Attorney General, not 4 times, not 1 time, not ever,” Sessions’ statement read. “The President offered me the job, I took it, I stood up for the truth and performed at the highest levels.”

The press release continued, “It is bad enough that Jeff Sessions turned tail and ran when Donald Trump needed him during the Russia collusion hoax, so publicly accusing the president of being a liar just adds insult to injury,” Tuberville Campaign Manager Paul Shashy said.

News 5 has contacted the Jeff Sessions for Senate campaign for comment. We’ll update this story when we hear back.

