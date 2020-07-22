Truck fire causing delays on I-65 in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-wheeler has caught fire on I-65 near the Perdido exit in Baldwin County. The southbound lanes are blocked while crews work to battle the blaze.
Viewers report large, black smoke in the area.
Avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story.
