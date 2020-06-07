Tropical Storm Cristobal impacting the Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re continuing to see rain bands move ashore. That will continue from the morning into the afternoon, evening and overnight. As Cristobal approaches the Gulf Coast, bands will pick up in intensity. The track has changed very little and is still showing landfall this afternoon/evening on the Louisiana Coast.

There is a tropical storm warning in effect for Jackson and George County (MS), Mobile and southern Baldwin counties (AL), and coastal areas along the northwest Florida coast. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are likely today. Winds within the warning could reach to over 40 mph and gusts could reach over 50 mph. Stronger winds are more likely the farther west you are.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for our southwestern Counties until 5 PM. Isolated tornadoes and waterspouts will be possible through the afternoon as rain bands move in.

There is also a flash flood watch in effect for all of our MS counties, Washington, Mobile and Baldwin counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties through Monday evening. Our coastal communities are also under a coastal flood advisory until 7 PM Monday. Inundation could reach to 1-3 ft. above normally dry ground, mainly at times of high tide. High tide both today and tomorrow for most spots will be mid-morning to around midday. There is a very high risk for rip currents at our beaches that will persist into early next week and waves today could reach to above 10 ft.

The Storm Prediction Center has also outlined the SW part of our area in a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5) with Jackson, George, and extreme southern Mobile County being under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather tomorrow. This means that spin-up tornadoes are possible in the rain bands that come onshore. Rainfall amounts are around 3-6 inches with almost a foot possible for extreme southwest AL and southeast MS. Rainfall totals will be highly dependent on how rain bands set up. Some spots could receive over the totals discussed while some could receive less.