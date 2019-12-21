Troopers advise safe travel over Christmas holidays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the American Automobile Association, a record number of people will be traveling this holiday season, many of whom will be making their way through Alabama.

Over the next week or so, people can expect to see more state troopers on the roads. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the heightened seasonal traffic safety activities are made possible through grant funding from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Alabama state troopers are in the process of beefing up their patrols during the holiday travel season.

“At the end of the day it about saving lives, we want everyone to make it to their destination safety,” State Trooper Benjamin Carswell said.

Carswell said that during this time of year, troopers see more people driving under the influence.

“We’re running into drivers that are impaired by drugs or alcohol or drugs alone, that is just as dangerous,” he said.

Carswell shared the top three causes of crashes.

“Following too close, impaired or distracted driving and speeding,” he said.

This year, along with a new seat belt law, is a law to cut down on road rage.

“The safest thing for a motorist obeying the law is to let that car pass you, so stay in the right hand lane unless you are passing and don’t stay in that lane longer then a mile and a half,” Carswell said.

The extended holiday travel period will be from Friday to midnight Wednesday. During that time, ALEA urges drivers to assist troopers and law enforcement partners across the state in promoting safety on all Alabama roadways.

ALEA is also participating in the national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, which is designed to curb substance-impaired driving from drugs or alcohol.

