CERRITOS, Cal. (CBS Newspath)–These triplets are making homemade safety kits to make sure people in their community have essential items during the pandemic.
- Endangered rhino calf conceived through artificial insemination
- Reporter covering COVID-19 loses grandmother to virus, has warning for others
- Rain chances dropping for the rest of the week, Tropical Storm Isaias churning in the Caribbean
- Triplets are inspired to make coronavirus safety kits
- Inmates come to the rescue of corrections officer