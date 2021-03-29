Trial of cop accused of killing police chief in drunken brawl begins Tuesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The trial of a former Oklahoma police officer accused of beating his boss to death at a hotel on Pensacola Beach will officially begin tomorrow.

Michael Nealey, a former officer in Mannford, Oklahoma, is accused of killing Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller in a drunken brawl in November 2019.

The men were attending a public safety conference at the Hilton Hotel on Pensacola Beach.

Monday morning, prosecutors and Nealey’s defense attorney spent more than an hour selecting from a pool of dozens of prospective jurors. Six were selected, alongside two alternates.

They will decide whether they believe Nealey killed Miller.

At the time he was killed, Miller had been the police chief in Mannford since 2007. He left behind a wife and three children.

The jurors will hear from at least a dozen witnesses starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The trial is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.