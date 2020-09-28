Tree guys are staying busy days after Sally

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — From WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales:

We had a tree fall into our backyard and against our house during Hurricane Sally. It caused some damage–not as bad as some I’ve seen, so we’re grateful for that. But getting the tree moved was necessary in order to get things back to normal.

We had done business with Monster Tree Service of Baldwin County once before. After a few days they sent a team to take care of it. Watching them work in this dangerous profession made me glad I didn’t try to take care of it myself. I’m a little stubborn that way and a avid DIY-er. But, this was a job for professionals.

The company, one of many on the Gulf Coast made up of dedicated arborists and professional tree guys, decided a crane would be needed to get it out of the backyard and make quick work. After a few branches were removed to make it safer, the long-leaf pine that fell into the yard from a wooded area beyond the fence, was airborne.

Hiring a tree company can be pricey. A lot of folks after the hurricane may not have the resources to get things like this done. Here is a link to volunteers who might help. Also, we’ve been in touch with Chris Frances Tree Care, (251) 367-8733, who are also helping some with tree removal free of charge.

