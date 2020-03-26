Treasury Secretary promises coronavirus relief checks soon

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at Wednesday’s coronavirus task force briefing that economic impact payments for Americans would be coming in about three weeks by either being directly deposited or through the mail. The emergency relief bill also covers about 50% of private payroll for small businesses as long as those businesses keep people employed.

