Top Doc on possible Fall resurgence of Covid-19

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Dr. Deborah Birx answered a question at Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing about the possibility of a resurgence of the virus in the fall. She said, “We’re going to continue that surveillance from now all the way through the fall to be able to give us that early warning signal.”
- High clouds overnight, Severe storms ahead for Thursday morning
- Just a cute kangaroo hopping down empty streets during coronavirus pandemic
- These Flamingos prefer to walk!
- COVID-19 question of the day: ‘If I have to go out, what precautions should I take when I get home?’
- Baby elephant takes first tentative steps outside