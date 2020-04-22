Top Doc on possible Fall resurgence of Covid-19

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Dr. Deborah Birx answered a question at Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing about the possibility of a resurgence of the virus in the fall. She said, “We’re going to continue that surveillance from now all the way through the fall to be able to give us that early warning signal.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories