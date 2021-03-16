Too many Oreos? See what is trending for March 16 on WKRG.com

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Many are curious about the number of arrests and traffic stops made over the weekend in Gulf Shores.

Gulf Shores police say there were 163 traffic stops. Could this have anything to do with spring break?

ONLINE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories