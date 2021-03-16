Too many Oreos? See what is trending for March 16 on WKRG.com

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Many are curious about the number of arrests and traffic stops made over the weekend in Gulf Shores.
Gulf Shores police say there were 163 traffic stops. Could this have anything to do with spring break?
