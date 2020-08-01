Too funny! Earthquake wakes up sleeping dog

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (CBS Newspath)–A small earthquake shook the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, and it looks like this dog definitely felt it! Twitter user Dalia Elizabeth Ganz shared the video of her pooch waking up during the quake, saying “My dog was confused as I was during the earthquake.”
