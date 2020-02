BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Here's a plan that takes the idea of a citizen's arrest to another level, an understaffed New Mexico Police Department is hoping armed civilians can help fill in the gaps.

At Rey Dar's barbershop in downtown Belen, patrons are hopeful, their community is about to get safer. "There's lots of people that I think could be good candidates for it," says Kenneth Luna.