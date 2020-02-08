TONIGHT: Viewing of International Space Station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to NASA, an International Space Station viewing is possible in our area tonight!

Here are the details: The time this will occur will be at 6:40 PM and will be visible for six minutes. It will in the NW sky before disappearing in the SE sky with a max height of 73° above the horizon.

Viewing conditions will be hit or miss for most of our area. We will have some lingering clouds mainly in the eastern half of our viewing area that may obstruct the view, but they will be decreasing. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50’s.

Enjoy!

